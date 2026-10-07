Six Identified After Boston-Bound Medevac Jet Vanishes off Nantucket

Six people, including a Bermudian mother traveling for stroke treatment and her son, are missing after a Boston-bound Latitude Air Ambulance jet vanished off Nantucket early Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday following the discovery of debris associated with the aircraft.

The Gulfstream G100 Flight Disappearance Off Nantucket

The aircraft operated by Latitude Air Ambulance departed Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport late Friday night. It was bound for Boston Logan International Airport with an expected transit time of approximately two hours. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada stated that the crew reported electrical difficulties as the aircraft approached the Boston area. Following these reports, the aircraft descended rapidly and air traffic control lost contact south of Nantucket.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, information previously examined by Fox News Digital from FlightAware indicated that the plane dropped from 24,000 feet down to 11,000 feet over the span of roughly three minutes. At approximately 1:20 a.m. ET, a Search and Rescue Alert Notice was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, as it had previously informed Fox News Digital. Massport later confirmed the aircraft never arrived at Boston Logan. A civilian vessel located debris associated with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard.

Role Aboard Flight Individual Identity Affiliation / Origin Patient Marilyn Lavonne Bean, 66 Bermuda (Transported for stroke treatment) Family Companion Sergio Wayne Lottimore Hamilton Re, Bermuda Captain Philip Gregory Childerhose Latitude Air Ambulance (Canadian crew) First Officer Thomas Henry Farquhar Latitude Air Ambulance (Canadian crew) Flight Nurse Sarah Jane Paton Latitude Air Ambulance (Canadian crew) Respiratory Therapist Jolene Beth Weir Latitude Air Ambulance (Canadian crew)

Identities of the Passengers and Flight Crew

The U.S. Coast Guard identified the six individuals aboard the flight. Marilyn Lavonne Bean, 66, was being transported for treatment related to a stroke. Her son, Sergio Wayne Lottimore, accompanied her on the medevac flight. Lottimore was senior vice president and head of specialty reinsurance at Hamilton Re, and was a 2002 graduate of Warwick Academy.

The four Canadian crew members were identified as Philip Gregory Childerhose, Thomas Henry Farquhar, Sarah Jane Paton and Jolene Beth Weir, according to Latitude Air Ambulance. Philip Gregory Childerhose flew as the captain and Thomas Henry Farquhar acted as the first officer, while Sarah Jane Paton fulfilled duties as the flight nurse and Jolene Beth Weir took on the role of the respiratory therapist. Bermuda Police said a family liaison officer had been assigned to assist the family.

Search Suspension and International Investigation

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday after debris associated with the aircraft was located. Rear Adm. Matthew Lake, commander of the Coast Guard Northeast District, expressed condolences to the families and friends impacted by the incident, while acknowledging the response of partner agencies. Pursuant to international agreements and as reported by the TSB, the TSB notes that Canada is heading the inquiry because the plane was registered within its borders. The National Transportation Safety Board is assisting as an accredited representative for the United States.

Latitude Air Ambulance President Peter Byl described the event as an unimaginable loss. Byl stated that the company’s focus centers on supporting the families and personnel while assisting authorities with the ongoing inquiry.