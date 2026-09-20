Man Shot and Killed in Des Moines Police Search for Suspect

A fatal shooting during the early morning hours on Sunday has left a 31-year-old man dead in Des Moines, Washington, prompting an active manhunt by local law enforcement officers, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Investigators are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward as search efforts continue across the area.

Timeline and Scene Details of the Des Moines Shooting

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According to the Des Moines Police Department, the violence erupted around Marine View Drive S at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Sunday. Responding officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police administered immediate first aid at the scene, but despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the location.

In the wake of the shooting, law enforcement secured the surrounding area to preserve evidence and conduct an initial sweep. Marine View Drive S was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between S 222nd St and S 223rd St while police completed their on-scene investigation (FOX 13 Seattle). Investigators believe that the suspect fled the immediate vicinity prior to police arrival, and no suspect was located during the initial sweep of the neighborhood.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Appeal

The investigation into the homicide remains active and ongoing.

Photo: fox13seattle.com

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department directly at 206-878-3301 (FOX 13 Seattle). As local authorities gather further evidence and analyze witness statements, additional updates will be provided as they are officially released.

What measures should local authorities take to secure commercial and residential corridors along Marine View Drive S? We invite you to share your thoughts and perspectives on local safety in the comments below.